Kremlin Says There Are No New Agreements on Putin-Biden Talks Yet

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 10th January, 2022) There are no agreements on another conversation between Russian President Vladimir Putin and his US counterpart, Joe Biden, at the moment, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said on Monday.

"At the moment, there are no agreements on this matter, but during the last phone conversation we had on the eve of the new year, the presidents confirmed their readiness to talk again if necessary," Peskov told reporters.