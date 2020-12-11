Kremlin Says There Are No Plans to Introduce Coronavirus Lockdown in Russia

The Russian government has no plans to introduce a coronavirus lockdown, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov assured on Friday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 11th December, 2020) The Russian government has no plans to introduce a coronavirus lockdown, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov assured on Friday.

"I will remind you of yesterday's clarifications by Deputy Prime Minister [Tatyana] Golikova, she explained everything regarding fatalities.

Yes, COVID has increased the death rate, to our great regret. Unfortunately, this is a global trend, Deputy Prime Minister Golikova has explained everything. I am telling you once again that there are no plans to introduce a lockdown," Peskov told reporters, when asked about Russia's high coronavirus death rate in October and the possibility to re-introduce the self-isolation regime in the country.