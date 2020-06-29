Kremlin Says There Are No Reports of Incidents Triggering Spike in Radiation in Russia

(@FahadShabbir)

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 29th June, 2020) There have not been any reports of threats or incidents capable of triggering a spike in radiation in Russia, as the country's system of radiation safety monitoring works fine, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said on Monday.

Late last week, media reports emerged saying that authorities in Sweden, Norway and Finland have detected a slight increase in radioactive isotopes concentration over Northern Europe.

It was also reported that the data of the Dutch National Institute for Public Health and the Environment showed that radionuclides originated from Russia and that this could be explained by depressurization at a nuclear power plant.

"You know we have an excellent modern system of radiation safety monitoring. As you have seen, there have not been any reports of any threat or any emergency. We are not aware of the source of these statements by Dutch experts," Peskov told reporters.