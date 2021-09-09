UrduPoint.com

Kremlin Says There Are No Specific Estimates About Putin-Biden Contacts

Russia and the United States maintain contacts at different levels, but there are no specific estimates regarding the possible meeting between Presidents Vladimir Putin and Joe Biden, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said on Thursday

"Russian-US contacts keep occurring at different levels, but there are currently no estimates regarding top-level contacts," Peskov told reporters, asked to comment about reports about alleged preparations for the meeting.

