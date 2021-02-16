Kremlin Says There Are Plans for Several Foreign Visits by Putin, Details Uncertain

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 16th February, 2021) Russian President Vladimir Putin plans holding several foreign visits, but details remain uncertain amid the continuing coronavirus pandemic, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said on Tuesday.

"A whole range of visits is in the works, there are many valid and renewed invitations, but everything depends on the epidemiological situation in our country and in our partners' countries," Peskov told reporters.