UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Kremlin Says There Are Plans For Several Foreign Visits By Putin, Details Uncertain

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 47 seconds ago Tue 16th February 2021 | 03:00 PM

Kremlin Says There Are Plans for Several Foreign Visits by Putin, Details Uncertain

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 16th February, 2021) Russian President Vladimir Putin plans holding several foreign visits, but details remain uncertain amid the continuing coronavirus pandemic, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said on Tuesday.

"A whole range of visits is in the works, there are many valid and renewed invitations, but everything depends on the epidemiological situation in our country and in our partners' countries," Peskov told reporters.

Related Topics

Russia Vladimir Putin Coronavirus

Recent Stories

Iranian Armed Forces, IRGC Welcome Russian Naval U ..

19 minutes ago

New Zealand-Australia row erupts over 'terrorist' ..

19 minutes ago

Johnson Says UK Addressing 'Historic Wrong' by Ret ..

19 minutes ago

Etihad Cargo joins UNICEF&#039;s Humanitarian Airf ..

46 minutes ago

Chughtai Lab comes under fire after its 'wrong rep ..

50 minutes ago

China Mulling Curbs on Rare Earth Exports to Hurt ..

23 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.