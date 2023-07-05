Open Menu

Kremlin Says There Is Threat From Kiev Regarding ZNPP That May Lead To Catastrophe

Muhammad Irfan Published July 05, 2023 | 02:50 PM

Kremlin Says There Is Threat from Kiev Regarding ZNPP That May Lead to Catastrophe

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 05th July, 2023) There is a huge threat of a sabotage at the Zaporizhzhia nuclear power plant (ZNPP) from Kiev and its consequences may be catastrophic, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said on Wednesday.

A spokesman of Rosatom's subsidiary Rosenergoatom, Renat Karchaa, has said that Kiev is planning to carry out an attack on the ZNPP on Tuesday night.

"The situation is quite tense. The threat of sabotage from the Kiev regime is really huge. Sabotage, which can be catastrophic in its consequences," Peskov told reporters.

The spokesman added that Kiev has already demonstrated that it has no limits when it blew up the Kakhovka hydroelectric power plant (HPP).

"The Kiev regime has repeatedly demonstrated its readiness to have no limits. Most recently, we saw this in the form of the explosion of the Kakhovka hydroelectric power station, also with horrific consequences. Therefore, of course, all measures are being taken to oppose this," Peskov said.

