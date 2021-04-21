UrduPoint.com
Kremlin Says There Were No Recent Requests For Zelenskyy-Putin Talks

Faizan Hashmi 2 minutes ago Wed 21st April 2021 | 05:40 PM

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 21st April, 2021) The Ukrainian government has not recently sent any requests for Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy's talks with Russian President Vladimir Putin, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said on Wednesday.

On Tuesday, Zelenskyy invited Putin to meet in Donbas.

"There have not been any requests for communication in the recent days," Peskov told Komsomolskaya Pravda radio station.

Peskov also expressed the belief that some pre-conditions were needed for a meeting between the two presidents.

