Kremlin Says Things Happening In Russia-US Relations Lead To Suffering

Faizan Hashmi 2 minutes ago Wed 06th October 2021 | 03:30 PM

The peoples of Russia and the United States are suffering as a result of events that happen in the two countries' relations, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said on Wednesday

"Russians who cannot obtain visas are suffering, Americans who cannot obtain visas are suffering and so on.

What is happening in our bilateral relations generally leads to the suffering of the peoples of the two countries," Peskov told reporters.

Washington's actions aimed at curtailing relations with Russia have not led to anything good, he added.

