MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 27th October, 2020) The Kremlin will look into the reports of the detention of Marina Petrushko, the head of Yeltsin Center internet projects, in Belarus and hopes that the Russian national will be released, presidential spokesman Dmitry Peskov said Tuesday.

"We do not know [about this] but we will certainly look into it. Besides, our embassy is in contact with the law enforcement agencies there, so the embassy regularly receives information about Russian nationals. So we hope that we will get the information we need and that the Russian national will be released," Peskov told reporters, when asked if the Kremlin knew of Petrushko's detention.