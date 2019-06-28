UrduPoint.com
Kremlin Says To Officially Invite Trump To 2020 Victory Day Celebrations In Moscow Soon

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 28th June, 2019) An official invitation for US President Donald Trump to come to Moscow next year for the 75th anniversary of the Victory Day will be sent to him in the coming days, a spokesman for Russian President Vladimir Putin said Friday.

"Putin has indeed invited Trump to the 75th anniversary of the end of World War Two and the Great Patriotic War. Trump took it positively, saying he would wait for an official invitation, which will of course be sent to him in the coming days," Dmitry Peskov told reporters.

