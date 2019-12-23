Kremlin Says Too Early for Reciprocal Measures After US Slapped Sanctions on Nord Stream 2

(@FahadShabbir)

Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said on Monday that it was still to early to discuss the possible introduction of sanctions against Washington as a response to the United States introducting sanctions on companies participating in the Nord Stream 2 project

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 23rd December, 2019) Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said on Monday that it was still to early to discuss the possible introduction of sanctions against Washington as a response to the United States introducting sanctions on companies participating in the Nord Stream 2 project.

US President Donald Trump signed on December 20 the $738 billion National Defense Authorization Act, envisioning sanctions against the Nord Stream 2 and TurkStream gas pipelines. The US Department of the Treasury demanded that all the engaged companies stop all construction-related activities. Swiss company Allseas has already suspended work on laying the Nord Stream 2 pipeline, while Berlin has rejected the sanctions as a breach of European sovereignty, and Moscow has pledged to complete the construction of the pipeline.

"It is too early to speak about [Russian introducting reciprocal sanctions] yet, but such actions cannot remain without a response," Peskov said, adding that such measures would be discussed when it best served Russia's national interests.

He added that Moscow considered the US sanctions "unacceptable" and hoped that such actions would not prevent the project from being completed.

Additionally, Peskov said that Russia was looking into possibly replacing Allseas, guided by its Primary goal�� to complete the Nord Stream 2 construction.