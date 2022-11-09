Kremlin Says Too Early to Announce Russia-US Talks on Work Resumption Under New START

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 09th November, 2022) Moscow will not announce in advance the contacts between Russia and the United States on the resumption of inspections under the Strategic Arms Reduction Treaty (New START), as the bilateral relations are fragile, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said on Wednesday.

US State Department spokesperson Ned price said on Tuesday that the US hopes to hold a New START consultative commission meeting with Russia soon and expects it will help resume mutual inspections of both countries' nuclear arsenals under the treaty.

"It's too early to talk about it. You know that the fabric of our relations is very thin right now. There is no dialogue currently. But any sporadic or even non-systemic ” and there are no systemic contacts ” these sporadic contacts cannot be announced in advance," Peskov said.