MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 23rd March, 2022) Any discussion about the participation of Russian President Vladimir Putin in the G20 and APEC summits is premature because of the changing situation in the world, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said on Wednesday.

"It's too early to talk about it. Of course, the situation in world affairs has changed dramatically and radically, so, of course, all this will have to be worked out anew," Peskov told reporters, commenting on the issue.