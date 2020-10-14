UrduPoint.com
Kremlin Says Too Early To Speak Of Solid Agreements With US On New START

Wed 14th October 2020

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 14th October, 2020) It is too early to speak of any definitive agreements with the United States on the extension to the New Strategic Arms Reduction Treaty (START), Kremlin Spokesman Dmitry Peskov said Wednesday.

US Special Envoy for Arms Control Marshall Billingslea said Tuesday that there was "an agreement in principle" to extend the New START and the US was prepared to extend the deal in exchange for a mutual freeze of nuclear arsenals. However, Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Sergey Ryabkov told Sputnik later on Tuesday that Russia found US position on the mutual freeze unacceptable.

Ryabkov called the statement about an "agreement in principle" nonsensical.

"It is true that there are contacts about this at the level of experts and at the high level," Peskov told reporters, when asked if the leaders of the two countries had discussed the issue.

At the same time, there is no talk about some "definite agreements" yet, Peskov said.

"Russia's stance is well-known and continuous. And we would not say that there are some solid agreements on this yet," the spokesman said.

