Kremlin Says Too Early To Speak Of US-Russian Reset, But Dialogue To Continue

Faizan Hashmi 14 seconds ago Wed 27th January 2021 | 04:00 PM

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 27th January, 2021) It is too early to speak of the rest of the US-Russian relationship, as the circumstances are not there yet, but both sides want to continue dialogue, Kremlin Spokesman Dmitry Peskov said Wednesday, following a phone conversation of Russian President Vladimir Putin with US leader Joe Biden.

"Of course, there are no conditions for the reset.

There is a very important understanding and agreement on the need to extend the New START, it is extremely important that both sides understand this, it will be implemented. But, of course, there is no question that the relationship may be reset in the near future," Peskov said.

"It is quite enough that yesterday, the presidents, while remarking on serious differences, still stressed the need for continuing the dialogue," Peskov told reporters.

