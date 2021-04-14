Kremlin Says Too Early to Talk About Details of Putin-Biden Meeting

(@FahadShabbir)

The Kremlin believes that it is too early to talk about details of a potential meeting between Russian President Vladimir Putin and his US counterpart, Joe Biden, as this proposal is new and will be considered via diplomatic channels, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said on Wednesday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 14th April, 2021) The Kremlin believes that it is too early to talk about details of a potential meeting between Russian President Vladimir Putin and his US counterpart, Joe Biden, as this proposal is new and will be considered via diplomatic channels, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said on Wednesday.

Putin and Biden held a phone conversation on Tuesday, and the US side proposed to hold a personal meeting in a third country in a foreseeable future.

"It is too early to talk about this meeting in terms of specifics. This is a new proposal, and it will be studied and analyzed. After that, it will already be possible � especially since the leaders agreed that the issue of such a meeting will be discussed further through diplomatic channels," Peskov told reporters.