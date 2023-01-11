Kremlin Says Too Early to Talk About Losses of Income From Energy Resources

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 11th January, 2023) It is too premature to talk about any loss of income from energy resources by Russia, as there is no reasons for such forecasts, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said on Wednesday.

According to the latest estimates by the Helsinki Centre for Research on Energy and Clean Air, Russia's losses due to the oil price ceiling will be 160 billion Euros ($171.7 billion). Helsinki expects that after the start of the embargo on February 5, this figure will rise to 280 billion euros.

"It is probably better to ask our specialists about this, primarily ... Deputy Prime Minister Alexander Novak, but it is certainly too early (to talks about the matter) for now," Peskov told reporters.

The official also recommended being skeptical about any conclusions about the alleged financial losses of Russia due to the oil price ceiling, saying that the possibilities of forecasting prices on world markets are very vague.

"As for losses, in fact, so far, no one has really faced (oil price) caps, and then, you know, we have a presidential decree, so we are skeptical about such assessments," Peskov added, referring to the presidential decree banning the supply of Russian oil and oil products, if the contract with counterparties directly or indirectly provides for a price ceiling.