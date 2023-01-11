UrduPoint.com

Kremlin Says Too Early To Talk About Losses Of Income From Energy Resources

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published January 11, 2023 | 02:30 PM

Kremlin Says Too Early to Talk About Losses of Income From Energy Resources

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 11th January, 2023) It is too premature to talk about any loss of income from energy resources by Russia, as there is no reasons for such forecasts, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said on Wednesday.

According to the latest estimates by the Helsinki Centre for Research on Energy and Clean Air, Russia's losses due to the oil price ceiling will be 160 billion Euros ($171.7 billion). Helsinki expects that after the start of the embargo on February 5, this figure will rise to 280 billion euros.

"It is probably better to ask our specialists about this, primarily ... Deputy Prime Minister Alexander Novak, but it is certainly too early (to talks about the matter) for now," Peskov told reporters.

The official also recommended being skeptical about any conclusions about the alleged financial losses of Russia due to the oil price ceiling, saying that the possibilities of forecasting prices on world markets are very vague.

"As for losses, in fact, so far, no one has really faced (oil price) caps, and then, you know, we have a presidential decree, so we are skeptical about such assessments," Peskov added, referring to the presidential decree banning the supply of Russian oil and oil products, if the contract with counterparties directly or indirectly provides for a price ceiling.

Related Topics

Prime Minister World Russia Oil Helsinki Price February Market From Billion

Recent Stories

PTI Chairman has no desire to dissolve assemblies ..

PTI Chairman has no desire to dissolve assemblies in KP, Punjab: Kaira

2 hours ago
 DP World announces greenest-ever year at Southampt ..

DP World announces greenest-ever year at Southampton

2 hours ago
 De-notification of Punjab CM: LHC resumes hearing ..

De-notification of Punjab CM: LHC resumes hearing on Chauhary Pervaiz Elahi's pl ..

2 hours ago
 Iqra Aziz asks fans to subscribe her YouTube chann ..

Iqra Aziz asks fans to subscribe her YouTube channel

4 hours ago
 US seeks more assistance for flood-stricken Pakist ..

US seeks more assistance for flood-stricken Pakistan

4 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 11 January 2023

5 hours ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.