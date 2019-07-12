The Kremlin has seen media reports about Russia's alleged financing of Italy's right-wing Lega party, however, the information provided in materials cited in the reports fails to prove the allegations, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said on Friday

In its article released on Wednesday, Buzzfeed claimed that Italian Deputy Prime Minister Matteo Salvini's aide, Gianluca Savoini, and two other Italian nationals had held secret negotiations in Russia in order to secure a deal on Russia's energy deliveries to the country. Buzzfeed also published a transcript of the recording allegedly made during the talks, claiming that the transcript showed that Russia tried to "funnel millions" to Lega.

"There is nothing to comment on. We have seen media reports about Buzzfeed [article], we have also read the transcript of the recording. However, it shows nothing at all. So we see no reason to comment," Peskov told reporters.