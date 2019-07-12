UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Kremlin Says Took Note Of Reports About Alleged Russia's Financing Of Italy's Lega Party

Muhammad Irfan 50 seconds ago Fri 12th July 2019 | 02:48 PM

Kremlin Says Took Note of Reports About Alleged Russia's Financing of Italy's Lega Party

The Kremlin has seen media reports about Russia's alleged financing of Italy's right-wing Lega party, however, the information provided in materials cited in the reports fails to prove the allegations, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said on Friday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 12th July, 2019) The Kremlin has seen media reports about Russia's alleged financing of Italy's right-wing Lega party, however, the information provided in materials cited in the reports fails to prove the allegations, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said on Friday.

In its article released on Wednesday, Buzzfeed claimed that Italian Deputy Prime Minister Matteo Salvini's aide, Gianluca Savoini, and two other Italian nationals had held secret negotiations in Russia in order to secure a deal on Russia's energy deliveries to the country. Buzzfeed also published a transcript of the recording allegedly made during the talks, claiming that the transcript showed that Russia tried to "funnel millions" to Lega.

"There is nothing to comment on. We have seen media reports about Buzzfeed [article], we have also read the transcript of the recording. However, it shows nothing at all. So we see no reason to comment," Peskov told reporters.

Related Topics

Prime Minister Russia Italy Media All Million

Recent Stories

Turkey drills off Cyprus in bid for regional influ ..

4 minutes ago

Six accused arrested, drugs & illegal arms seized ..

48 seconds ago

Iranian Foreign Ministry Summoned UK Ambassador Tw ..

50 seconds ago

China's import of major commodities rise in H1

53 seconds ago

First Conversation Between Putin, Zelenskyy Very I ..

58 seconds ago

Bilawal Bhutto to address ‘important’ press co ..

12 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.