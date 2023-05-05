Kremlin Says Took Notice of Words of Wagner Head on Bakhmut, but Not Commenting Them

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 05th May, 2023) Moscow took notice of the statement of the head of Wagner Group private military company, Yevgeny Prigozhin, about the situation in Bakhmut, also known as Artyomovsk, but is not commenting it, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said on Friday.

Earlier in the day, Prigozhin published a video on Telegram, saying that Wagner will withdraw from Bakhmut on May 10 due to the lack of ammunition.

"Yes, of course, we have seen it in the media, but I cannot comment on it, because it concerns the special military operation," Peskov said, commenting whether the Kremlin is aware of Prigozhin's statement.