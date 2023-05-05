UrduPoint.com

Kremlin Says Took Notice Of Words Of Wagner Head On Bakhmut, But Not Commenting On Them

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published May 05, 2023 | 02:50 PM

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 05th May, 2023) Moscow took notice of the statement of the head of Wagner Group private military company, Yevgeny Prigozhin, about the situation in Bakhmut, also known as Artyomovsk, but is not commenting it, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said on Friday.

Earlier in the day, Prigozhin published a video on Telegram, saying that Wagner will withdraw from Bakhmut on May 10 due to the lack of ammunition.

"Yes, of course, we have seen it in the media, but I cannot comment on it, because it concerns the special military operation," Peskov said, commenting whether the Kremlin is aware of Prigozhin's statement.

The hotly contested Bakhmut located north of the city of Donetsk, has been the center of hostilities between Russia and Ukraine for months. The city is an important transport hub with many crossroads for Donbas, and served as a vital center for supplying Ukrainian troops stationed in the region at the beginning of the military operation launched by Russia in Ukraine over a year ago.

