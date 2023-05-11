Kremlin Says Traditional Military Meetings in Sochi Not Planned Yet

(@FahadShabbir)

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 11th May, 2023) Traditional military meetings with the participation of the Russian Defense Ministry in Sochi are not planned yet, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said on Thursday.

"They will take place when the president considers it necessary, after all, the special military operation is underway, which puts a special burden on both representatives of the Defense Ministry and representatives of the defense industry, which, of course, does not allow for a concentrated gathering in Sochi, to leave their posts.

Now the situation is different, of course, this is taken into account when planning. There are no such plans yet," Peskov said, answering the question whether there will be defense meetings in Sochi this year, as they traditionally used to took place in May.