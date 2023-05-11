UrduPoint.com

Kremlin Says Traditional Military Meetings In Sochi Not Planned Yet

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published May 11, 2023 | 03:40 PM

Kremlin Says Traditional Military Meetings in Sochi Not Planned Yet

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 11th May, 2023) Traditional military meetings with the participation of the Russian Defense Ministry in Sochi are not planned yet, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said on Thursday.

"They will take place when the president considers it necessary, after all, the special military operation is underway, which puts a special burden on both representatives of the Defense Ministry and representatives of the defense industry, which, of course, does not allow for a concentrated gathering in Sochi, to leave their posts.

Now the situation is different, of course, this is taken into account when planning. There are no such plans yet," Peskov said, answering the question whether there will be defense meetings in Sochi this year, as they traditionally used to took place in May.

Related Topics

Russia Sochi May All Industry

Recent Stories

Pakistan rules out talks with terrorist organizati ..

Pakistan rules out talks with terrorist organization

25 minutes ago
 SC orders govt authorities to produce Imran Khan b ..

SC orders govt authorities to produce Imran Khan before within an hour

42 minutes ago
 e&amp; and Vodafone form strategic relationship ac ..

E&amp; and Vodafone form strategic relationship across Europe, Middle East, and ..

2 hours ago
 Ministry of Finance issues decision on transfer pr ..

Ministry of Finance issues decision on transfer pricing documentation requiremen ..

2 hours ago
 IMF denies statement on Imran Khan’s arrest, rea ..

IMF denies statement on Imran Khan’s arrest, reaffirms trust in Pakistan's eco ..

2 hours ago
 Int’l Parliamentary Convention underway in Islam ..

Int’l Parliamentary Convention underway in Islamabad

3 hours ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.