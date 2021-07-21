Kremlin Says Trilateral Agreements on Karabakh Being Implemented Successfully

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 21st July, 2021) The Russian-Armenian-Azerbaijani agreements on Karabakh are being implemented successfully, Russian President Vladimir Putin is constantly in contact with Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev and Armenia's acting Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov assured on Wednesday.

"In general, the effort in this area is being implemented smoothly. You know that the trilateral agreements were concluded with very energetic participation of President Putin, they are being implemented with very energetic participation with President Putin as well. He is constantly in contact with Prime Minister Pashinyan and President Aliyev. Now we focus exactly on the implementation of the previously reached agreements," Peskov told reporters.