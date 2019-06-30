UrduPoint.com
Kremlin Says Trump Reciprocated Russian Attempts To Fix Bilateral Ties

Sun 30th June 2019

PETROPAVLOVSK-KAMCHATSKY (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 30th June, 2019) KAMCHATSKY, June 30 (Sputnik) - US President Donald Trump has for the first time responded to Russia's attempts to mend bilateral ties at this week's meeting with Vladimir Putin in Osaka, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said Sunday.

"The US president has expressively voiced his willingness to re-energize dialogue ... [Putin] said long ago he wanted to normalize our ties ...

but stressed it was not mutual. It was the first time that the US president had reciprocated," he said on a Rossiya 1 television show.

The two presidents met in private on Friday on the sidelines of the G20 Summit in Japan. Peskov said the leaders spoke confidently about the need to maintain contacts.

"Putin and Trump spoke quite confidently about the need to continue their contacts at the highest level. At least they said they were not parting for long," Peskov added.

