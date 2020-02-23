Kremlin Says Turkey Ignored Commitments Made Under Sochi Pact on Idlib

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 23rd February, 2020) Turkey has not delivered on the promises it made when it signed a deal with Russia in Sochi in 2018, promising to respect Syria's territorial integrity and set up a buffer zone between Syrian troops and Ankara-backed militants in Idlib, Kremlin Spokesman Dmitry Peskov said Sunday.

"Turkey ... signed up to documents that emphasized Syria's territorial integrity and sovereignty ... The conditions of the Sochi agreements signed by the two presidents more than a year ago have definitely not been met, including Turkey's commitment to guarantee separation of troops and withdrawal of heavy weapons," Peskov said.

The official told Rossiya 1's "Moscow. Kremlin. Putin" show that jihadists in the northwestern Syrian province of Idlib continued to receive arms shipments, including "very dangerous kinds" of military equipment, which is not conducive to Russia's efforts to deescalate tensions.

Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan warned this week that a military operation in Idlib was just a matter of time and gave the Syrian government until March to pull troops away from observation posts that Ankara set up in Syria close to the Turkish border.