UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Kremlin Says Turkey Ignored Commitments Made Under Sochi Pact On Idlib

Umer Jamshaid 23 seconds ago Sun 23rd February 2020 | 05:50 PM

Kremlin Says Turkey Ignored Commitments Made Under Sochi Pact on Idlib

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 23rd February, 2020) Turkey has not delivered on the promises it made when it signed a deal with Russia in Sochi in 2018, promising to respect Syria's territorial integrity and set up a buffer zone between Syrian troops and Ankara-backed militants in Idlib, Kremlin Spokesman Dmitry Peskov said Sunday.

"Turkey ... signed up to documents that emphasized Syria's territorial integrity and sovereignty ... The conditions of the Sochi agreements signed by the two presidents more than a year ago have definitely not been met, including Turkey's commitment to guarantee separation of troops and withdrawal of heavy weapons," Peskov said.

The official told Rossiya 1's "Moscow. Kremlin. Putin" show that jihadists in the northwestern Syrian province of Idlib continued to receive arms shipments, including "very dangerous kinds" of military equipment, which is not conducive to Russia's efforts to deescalate tensions.

Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan warned this week that a military operation in Idlib was just a matter of time and gave the Syrian government until March to pull troops away from observation posts that Ankara set up in Syria close to the Turkish border.

Related Topics

Militants Syria Russia Turkey Vladimir Putin Sochi Idlib Ankara Tayyip Erdogan March Border Sunday 2018 From Government

Recent Stories

Sky News Arabia appoints Yousef Tsouri as head of ..

3 hours ago

Coalition Forces intercept, destroy explosive-fill ..

3 hours ago

UAE leaders congratulate Sultan of Brunei on Natio ..

5 hours ago

Latest Gold Rate for Feb 23, 2020 in Pakistan

8 hours ago

UAE Press: Dubai backs the right causes

8 hours ago

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

8 hours ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.