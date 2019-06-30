Kremlin Says Ukraine Discussed in Constructive Manner at G20 Summit in Osaka

(@FahadShabbir)

PETROPAVLOVSK-KAMCHATSKY (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 30th June, 2019) KAMCHATSKY, June 30 (Sputnik) - Ukraine was discussed in a constructive and businesslike manner at the G20 summit, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said on Sunday.

The two-day summit wrapped up in the Japanese city of Osaka on Saturday.

"The Ukrainian factor was also present.

But, perhaps, in a more constructive manner. Everyone is of the view that it is necessary to resume dialogue at the highest level in the Normandy Four format, but, at the same time, everyone understands, and it was stressed by German Chancellor Angela Merkel, in particular, that there is no point in meeting just for the sake of a meeting. First, one has to prepare," Peskov said in an interview with the "Moscow. Kremlin. Putin" tv program.