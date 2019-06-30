UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Kremlin Says Ukraine Discussed In Constructive Manner At G20 Summit In Osaka

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 12 minutes ago Sun 30th June 2019 | 05:20 PM

Kremlin Says Ukraine Discussed in Constructive Manner at G20 Summit in Osaka

PETROPAVLOVSK-KAMCHATSKY (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 30th June, 2019) KAMCHATSKY, June 30 (Sputnik) - Ukraine was discussed in a constructive and businesslike manner at the G20 summit, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said on Sunday.

The two-day summit wrapped up in the Japanese city of Osaka on Saturday.

"The Ukrainian factor was also present.

But, perhaps, in a more constructive manner. Everyone is of the view that it is necessary to resume dialogue at the highest level in the Normandy Four format, but, at the same time, everyone understands, and it was stressed by German Chancellor Angela Merkel, in particular, that there is no point in meeting just for the sake of a meeting. First, one has to prepare," Peskov said in an interview with the "Moscow. Kremlin. Putin" tv program.

Related Topics

Ukraine German Osaka Vladimir Putin Same Angela Merkel June Sunday TV

Recent Stories

JAFZA retrofit project phases 1, 2 complete: Etiha ..

32 minutes ago

Umm Al Qaiwain Ruler offers condolences on death o ..

47 minutes ago

Abdullah bin Zayed receives UN Secretary-General

47 minutes ago

UAE provides food assistance to districts in Yemen

47 minutes ago

ADX reduces its trading commission fees by up to 9 ..

47 minutes ago

Hessa Buhumaid highlights UAE&#039;s public servic ..

1 hour ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.