Kremlin Says Ukraine Excludes Possibility of Peace Talks Judging by Its Laws

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 18th January, 2023) Kiev excludes any possibility to hold talks with Russia, judging by Ukraine's laws, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov told Sputnik on Wednesday, commenting on Kiev's recent statement that the country do not refuse negotiations.

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy's office reportedly said on Tuesday that Kiev does not refuse negotiations, noting, however, that these negotiations should be based on a certain number of principles, including cash payments.

"Judging by the law, from a legal point of view, Ukraine excludes the possibility of negotiations," Peskov said when asked whether such principles, in particular, the demand for reparations, are acceptable to Russia.