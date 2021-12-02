Kremlin Says Ukraine Goal To Retake Crimea 'direct Threat' To Russia
The Kremlin said Thursday that Ukraine's stated goal of retaking Crimea -- which Moscow seized in 2014 -- amounted to a "direct threat" to Russia
"We see this as a direct threat to Russia," Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov told reporters, as Kiev's Western allies warn that a Russian invasion of Ukraine may be imminent.