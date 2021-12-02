Kremlin says Ukraine goal to retake Crimea 'direct threat' to Russia

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

The Kremlin said Thursday that Ukraine's stated goal of retaking Crimea -- which Moscow seized in 2014 -- amounted to a "direct threat" to Russia

Moscow, Dec 2 (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Dec, 2021 ) :The Kremlin said Thursday that Ukraine's stated goal of retaking Crimea -- which Moscow seized in 2014 -- amounted to a "direct threat" to Russia.

"We see this as a direct threat to Russia," Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov told reporters, as Kiev's Western allies warn that a Russian invasion of Ukraine may be imminent.