Kremlin Says Ukraine Still Rejects Any Talks on Peace Settlement

ST. PETERSBURG (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 28th July, 2023) Ukraine still maintains its position on avoiding talks, despite the fact that Kiev is in a tough situation now, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said on Friday.

'No, there are no changes (as regards possible progress in settlement of the Ukraine conflict).

Russia keeps being open for negotiations to reach its goals, but despite the tough situation Ukraine is now in, they have not changed anything. They reject any opportunity for talks," Peskov told reporters, answering the question whether there are some changes in the settlement process.