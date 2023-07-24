Open Menu

Kremlin Says Ukraine's Attempts To Attack Russian Regions With Drones Become More Frequent

Sumaira FH Published July 24, 2023 | 02:30 PM

Kremlin Says Ukraine's Attempts to Attack Russian Regions With Drones Become More Frequent

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 24th July, 2023) Ukraine's attempts to attack Russian regions with drones have become more frequent, with those responsible for security of the regions being on alert, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said on Monday.

"Everyone responsible for security of our regions, they are all on alert and already taking measures. You see that the intensity of attempts to attack our regions using drones has increased over past days. That is why, measures are being taken, and a very intense round-the-clock work is being carried out on a daily basis," Peskov said.�

