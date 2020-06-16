The Kremlin believes that recognizing Ukraine as an Enhanced Opportunities Partner by NATO will not increase European stability, spokesman Dmitry Peskov said on Tuesday, adding that Russia follows NATO's steps near its borders

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 16th June, 2020) The Kremlin believes that recognizing Ukraine as an Enhanced Opportunities Partner by NATO will not increase European stability, spokesman Dmitry Peskov said on Tuesday, adding that Russia follows NATO's steps near its borders.

The Kremlin has paid attention to NATO's decision and it does not think that the move "will contribute to strengthening security and stability in Europe," Peskov told reporters,

"We always closely follow NATO's military infrastructure approaching to our borders. We are forced to implement necessary measures to ensure our own security. Of course, taking into consideration NATO character and the initial aims for which NATO was established as a confrontation mechanism, we always closely follow processes through which NATO ... absorbs new countries in different formats," Peskov said.