Kremlin Says Ukrainian Government in Minority on Its Opposition to Russian Covid Vaccine

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 09th February, 2021) The Kremlin is certain that many people in Ukraine would like to get inoculated against the coronavirus with Russia's Sputnik V vaccine, and the Ukrainian government's rejection of it is the opinion of the minority, presidential spokesman Dmitry Peskov said Tuesday.

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said recently, regarding the potential use of Sputnik V, that Ukrainians were no "guinea pigs" for experiments.

"It is obvious that there are people in Ukraine who would like to use the Russian vaccine. And there are obviously quite a lot of them. The stance of the Ukrainian government, which is based on distrust for the effectiveness of the Russian vaccine, is probably the position of the minority," Peskov said.

The trials of the vaccine and their results have been acknowledged by international experts, the spokesman pointed out.