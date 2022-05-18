UrduPoint.com

Kremlin Says Ukrainian Militants From Azovstal Surrender, No Evacuation Underway

Muhammad Irfan Published May 18, 2022 | 03:10 PM

Kremlin Says Ukrainian Militants From Azovstal Surrender, No Evacuation Underway

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 18th May, 2022) The interpretation of the surrender of Ukrainian militants the Azov neo-Nazi battalion (under criminal investigation in Russia) blocked in the Azovstal steel plant in Mariupol can only be unambiguous, they lay down their arms and surrender, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said on Wednesday.

"Here the interpretation can only be unambiguous ...

Those military who took refuge on the territory of Azovstal, they lay down their arms and surrender," Peskov told reporters, commenting on Kiev's attempts to represent their surrender as an evacuation operation.

When asked whether Moscow-Kiev negotiations can be resumed after the complete surrender of all the Ukrainian military who are on the territory of the Azovstal plant, Peskov said that these processes are unlikely to be interconnected.

