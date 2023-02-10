MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 10th February, 2023) The Kremlin does not know what allegedly intercepted "plan to destabilize" the situation in Moldova Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy was talking about, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said on Friday.

On Thursday, Zelenskyy said in an address at the European Council that Ukraine's intelligence allegedly intercepted "Russia's plan to destabilize the democratic order" in Moldova. Zelenskyy informed Moldovan President Maia Sandu about this issue.

"It is necessary to inquire about this with Mr. Zelenskyy, we do not know what it is about," Peskov told a briefing.