Kremlin Says Unaware Of Details Regarding Death Of UK Citizen In Soledar

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published January 12, 2023 | 03:50 PM

Kremlin Says Unaware of Details Regarding Death of UK Citizen in Soledar

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 12th January, 2023) Moscow does not know the details of the death of a UK citizen in Soledar, as well as whether there were any contacts in this regard with London, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said on Thursday.

On Wednesday, the press service of the head of the Wagner group Yevgeny Prigozhin said that a request to find two missing UK citizens in Soledar was received by the Ask Wagner hotline on January 8, the body of one of them was found with documents on both people.

"We do not have this information. The only thing we know from media reports is that we are talking about UK citizens who were actually militants, participated in hostilities with weapons, it seems that documents were found on the battlefield, but we do not know all the details.

This is still a zone where fighting continues, the special military operation, so, of course, sometimes it is difficult to get some information quickly," Peskov told a briefing.

The spokesman clarified that he was unaware of any contacts with London in this regard.

"I do not know, maybe there were some contacts through the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, but I do not know about it," Peskov said, adding that if London sends a request into this situation then it will be considered in due form.

