UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Kremlin Says Unaware Of Reported US-German Talks About Nord Stream 2

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 3 minutes ago Thu 18th February 2021 | 03:23 PM

Kremlin Says Unaware of Reported US-German Talks About Nord Stream 2

Moscow is unaware of reported talks between the United States and Germany about the Nord Stream 2 pipeline project and believes that Berlin wants the Russian gas pipeline completed, Kremlin Spokesman Dmitry Peskov said Thursday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 18th February, 2021) Moscow is unaware of reported talks between the United States and Germany about the Nord Stream 2 pipeline project and believes that Berlin wants the Russian gas pipeline completed, Kremlin Spokesman Dmitry Peskov said Thursday.

Germany has not officially confirmed the reports of its talks with the United States. An informed source told Sputnik that the relevant government agencies of the two countries are currently engaged in talks.

"We do not know anything about these talks. What we know is that our German colleagues have spoken repeatedly about the need to complete this project. To complete means to build and launch [the pipeline]," Peskov told reporters.

Related Topics

Moscow Russia German Germany Berlin Nord United States Gas Government

Recent Stories

Rights NGO Alleges 14 New Extrajudicial Executions ..

3 minutes ago

Chief Editor of Russia's MediaZona News Outlet Fre ..

3 minutes ago

Kremlin Does Not Find Surprising New Ideas on Liab ..

3 minutes ago

UAE announces 3,294 new COVID-19 cases, 3,431 reco ..

11 minutes ago

OPEC daily basket price stood at $63.04 a barrel W ..

56 minutes ago

MBRF promotes digital reading with new publication ..

56 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.