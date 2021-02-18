Kremlin Says Unaware of Reported US-German Talks About Nord Stream 2

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 18th February, 2021) Moscow is unaware of reported talks between the United States and Germany about the Nord Stream 2 pipeline project and believes that Berlin wants the Russian gas pipeline completed, Kremlin Spokesman Dmitry Peskov said Thursday.

Germany has not officially confirmed the reports of its talks with the United States. An informed source told Sputnik that the relevant government agencies of the two countries are currently engaged in talks.

"We do not know anything about these talks. What we know is that our German colleagues have spoken repeatedly about the need to complete this project. To complete means to build and launch [the pipeline]," Peskov told reporters.