Kremlin Says Unaware Whether Assad's Family Owns Property In Moscow's Skyscraper District

Zeeshan Aziz (@imziishan) 4 minutes ago Mon 11th November 2019 | 05:12 PM

Kremlin Says Unaware Whether Assad's Family Owns Property in Moscow's Skyscraper District

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 11th November, 2019) The Kremlin has no information as to whether Syrian President Bashar Assad or his relatives possess any property in the Russian capital's Moscow City complex, presidential spokesman Dmitry Peskov said Monday.

"No, we do not know, and we should not be aware of this.

In Russia, we have an absolutely free market," Peskov said, asked to comment on the Financial Times' article that claims at least 19 apartments in Moscow's skyscraper district were purchased by Assad's family members or companies connected to them.

Many Russians and citizens of other countries buy real estate in this area, he noted, calling it "a normal, widespread practice."

The newspaper alleged, citing an investigation of anti-corruption campaign group Global Witness, that Assad's cousins, the Makhloufs, and their relatives bought property worth at least $40 million between December 2013 and June 2019.

