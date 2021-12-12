PETROPAVLOVSK-KAMCHATSKIY (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 12th December, 2021) KAMCHATSKIY, Russia, December 12 (Sputnik) - It is unclear if the administration of US President Joe Biden is more consistent in following its agreements, compared to those of his predecessors, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said on Sunday.

"No, one cannot say that yet," Peskov told Rossiya 1, when asked about it.

The spokesman also mentioned that Moscow and Washington have different conceptual understandings of what the so-called red lines are, which is a serious disagreement between the two sides.