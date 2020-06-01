UrduPoint.com
Kremlin Says Unclear Yet If Russia Opens Borders For Foreigners By June 24 Military Parade

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 3 minutes ago Mon 01st June 2020 | 03:37 PM

Kremlin Says Unclear Yet If Russia Opens Borders for Foreigners by June 24 Military Parade

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 01st June, 2020) Moscow has not yet made a decision on opening borders for foreigners amid the coronavirus pandemic, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said on Monday.

"No decision has been made yet on opening borders for all foreigners, and I cannot say whether such decisions will be made by the moment when the parade will take place," Peskov told reporters, when asked whether Russia will open borders for foreign guests by June 24, when the military parade celebrating the 75th anniversary of the victory in World War II will be held.

Official foreign delegations will be allowed to come to Russia in any case, the Kremlin spokesman assured.

"The regime of closed borders is not applicable to official delegations visits anyway," Peskov said.

