Kremlin says up to air authorities to evaluate Belarus incident

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

The Kremlin reacted cautiously Monday to the forced diversion of a European plane by ally Belarus, saying it was up to international aviation authorities to evaluate the incident

Moscow, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th May, 2021 ) :The Kremlin reacted cautiously Monday to the forced diversion of a European plane by ally Belarus, saying it was up to international aviation authorities to evaluate the incident.

"I will not comment on the Ryanair plane," Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov told reporters.

"There are certain international rules, and it is up to international aviation authorities to make an evaluation."