Kremlin Says Up to Russian COVID-19 Response Center to Decide Whether to Suspend UK Travel

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 21st December, 2020) The Kremlin is following information about coronavirus mutations in the United Kingdom and believes it is up to the response center to make decisions on possible air travel suspension, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said on Monday.

Many countries both in the European Union and beyond have suspended travel with the UK after a new coronavirus strain was discovered there.

"This is a very specific topic, such decisions should be made by the government's response center. But we certainly closely follow the information coming from UK scientists," Peskov said, when asked if Moscow was mulling air travel suspension.