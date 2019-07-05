UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Kremlin Says Up To Special Services Whether To Act On Golunov's Investigation

Muhammad Irfan 11 seconds ago Fri 05th July 2019 | 02:56 PM

Kremlin Says Up to Special Services Whether to Act on Golunov's Investigation

The Kremlin has studied the recent investigation of journalist Ivan Golunov and believes that it is up to Russian special services whether to act on the story, Kremlin Spokesman Dmitry Peskov said Friday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 05th July, 2019) The Kremlin has studied the recent investigation of journalist Ivan Golunov and believes that it is up to Russian special services whether to act on the story, Kremlin Spokesman Dmitry Peskov said Friday.

"Undoubtedly, this material was widely published and, of course, we studied it. The aforementioned special services had a chance to study it as well. So, the information is available to all. As for the further steps, this is the prerogative of those agencies," Peskov told reporters, when asked if there would be follow-up probes based on Golunov's story.

Related Topics

Russia All

Recent Stories

Gunmen kidnap two Chinese workers, kill Nigerian g ..

7 seconds ago

Aviation Division to spend Rs 1.26 bln on airports ..

8 seconds ago

MEL seeks power generation licence for thermal pow ..

10 seconds ago

WWF-Pakistan and The Coca-Cola Foundation launch c ..

13 minutes ago

Egypt raises fuel prices in line with IMF rules

6 minutes ago

Policy being worked out to tap shale gas, oil pote ..

6 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.