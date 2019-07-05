The Kremlin has studied the recent investigation of journalist Ivan Golunov and believes that it is up to Russian special services whether to act on the story, Kremlin Spokesman Dmitry Peskov said Friday

"Undoubtedly, this material was widely published and, of course, we studied it. The aforementioned special services had a chance to study it as well. So, the information is available to all. As for the further steps, this is the prerogative of those agencies," Peskov told reporters, when asked if there would be follow-up probes based on Golunov's story.