Kremlin Says US Acts Unpredictably, Hard to Make Any Forecast

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 26th November, 2020) The Kremlin believes that US has become less predictable than before in the last several years so it is hard to make any forecasts about the future bilateral relationship, presidential spokesman Dmitry Peskov said Thursday.

"Our US partners have lately been less predictable than before, so we could not possibly make any forecasts about our future relationship," Peskov said.