Kremlin Says US Ambassador To Present Credentials This Week

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published April 03, 2023 | 03:00 PM

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 03rd April, 2023) The ceremony of presenting credentials by US Ambassador to Russia Lynne Tracy will take place this week, the list of countries will be determined later, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said on Monday.

"The presentation of credentials will be this week. The list of ambassadors will traditionally be announced the day before," Peskov told reporters.

