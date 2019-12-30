Kremlin Says US Did Not Inform Moscow of Plans to Attack Hezbollah Targets in Syria

The United States did not inform Russia about the attacks on Hezbollah facilities, including the ones in Syria, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said Monday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 30th December, 2019) The United States did not inform Russia about the attacks on Hezbollah facilities, including the ones in Syria, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said Monday.

On Sunday, the Pentagon said it had carried out "defensive strikes" against five Kata'ib Hezbollah facilities in Iraq and Syria in retaliation against the group's attack on a US base near the northern Iraqi city of Kirkuk that left one US soldier killed and four others injured on Friday.

The Popular Mobilization Forces, an umbrella group of Iran-backed Shia militias in Iraq that includes Kata'ib Hezbollah, said that 25 fighters were killed and 51 others injured in the US attack.

"No, we were not informed," Peskov said when asked whether Washington had told Moscow it was planning the attacks.

He noted that Moscow welcomed any actions directed toward the elimination of terrorists, but at the same time, any actions that led to destabilization were not welcome.