Umer Jamshaid Published November 20, 2024 | 03:20 PM

Kremlin says US 'doing everything' to prolong 'war' in Ukraine

Moscow, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Nov, 2024) Russia on Wednesday accused the US of prolonging the "war in Ukraine" by stepping up weapons deliveries to Kyiv ahead of Donald Trump's return to the White House.

Both Moscow and Kyiv are jockeying to secure an upper hand on the battlefield ahead of Trump assuming office in January 2025.

The Republican has repeatedly criticised US support for Ukraine and claimed he could secure a ceasefire within hours -- comments that have triggered fears in Kyiv and Europe about Ukraine's ability to withstand the Russian attacks without American support.

Moscow has significantly escalated its aerial campaign this week, launching multiple deadly missile strikes and targeting Ukraine's energy grid.

Ukraine meanwhile has fired long-range US-supplied ATACMS missiles at Russian territory for the first time since the White House authorised such strikes, drawing scorn and promises of retribution in Moscow.

"If you look at the trends of the outgoing US administration, they are fully committed to continuing the war in Ukraine and are doing everything they can to do so," Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov told reporters.

Peskov was responding to the US saying it would soon provide Ukraine with antipersonnel land mines.

