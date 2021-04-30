UrduPoint.com
Kremlin Says US Embassy's Decision To Stop Non-Immigrant Visa Processing Changes Nothing

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 1 hour ago Fri 30th April 2021 | 03:20 PM

Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov expressed the belief that the US Embassy in Russia's decision to stop processing applications for non-immigrant visas actually changes nothing, since visas were impossible to get anyway

Starting May 12, the US embassy will only provide consular services to US citizens in emergency situations and will also cease non-immigrant visa processing for non-diplomatic travel.

"You know, in the past year or even earlier, only a few Russians managed to get visas in the US embassy in Moscow. The visas were just impossible to get, so nothing changes," Peskov told reporters.

