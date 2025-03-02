Kremlin Says US Foreign Policy Shift Aligns With Its Vision
Moscow, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Mar, 2025) The Kremlin said in remarks aired Sunday that the United States' dramatic shift in foreign policy largely aligns with its own vision.
US President Donald Trump has sought to build ties with Moscow since taking office in January, reaching out to President Vladimir Putin and siding with Russia at the United Nations.
"The new administration is rapidly changing all foreign policy configurations. This largely coincides with our vision," Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov told a reporter from state television.
"There is a long way to go, because there is huge damage to the whole complex of bilateral relations.
But if the political will of the two leaders, President Putin and President Trump, is maintained, this path can be quite quick and successful," Peskov added.
Peskov made the comments on Wednesday, but the remarks were only made public on Sunday.
Trump has since even further aligned himself with Moscow, rebuking Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky in a stunning televised confrontation at the White House on Friday.
Moscow, which launched a full-scale military offensive against its neighbour in February 2022, had railed against former US President Joe Biden's unconditional support for Ukraine.
