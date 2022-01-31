Kremlin Says US Media Publish Deliberately False Information on Ukraine

US media are publishing deliberately false information about Ukraine, this is already becoming obvious to everyone, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said on Monday, commenting on media reports that the White House is allegedly dissatisfied with the position of Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy on the threat of Russia's alleged invasion

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 31st January, 2022) US media are publishing deliberately false information about Ukraine, this is already becoming obvious to everyone, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said on Monday, commenting on media reports that the White House is allegedly dissatisfied with the position of Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy on the threat of Russia's alleged invasion.

"To our regret, in recent months, the American media have been publishing a very large amount of unverified, distorted and deliberately false and provocative information about what is happening in Ukraine and around it. This is becoming obvious to almost everyone, so these publications should be treated accordingly," Peskov told reporters.

Last week, US President Joe Biden and Zelenskyy discussed issues relating to European security over the phone.

A CNN correspondent tweeted after the talks, citing a senior Ukrainian official, that Biden allegedly told Zelenskyy that an invasion of Ukraine was "certain once the ground freezes" and warned Zelenskyy that Kiev might be "sacked." White House National Security Council spokesperson Emily Horne dismissed this claim as being false.

Politico, in turn, reported, citing sources close to the Ukrainian leader, that Zelenskyy fears that the United States is exaggerating the threat of the imminent invasion of Ukraine in order to conclude an agreement with Russia, which would give Moscow more control over the southeastern Donbas region.