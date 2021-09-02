Kremlin Says US Obsession With Sanctions Destructive

The US tends to arbitrarily slap sanctions, something Russia does not deem constructive, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said on Thursday

VLADIVOSTOK (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 02nd September, 2021) The US tends to arbitrarily slap sanctions, something Russia does not deem constructive, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said on Thursday.

"I would say that there is always a possibility of Washington continuing its sanctions policy.

We know that Washington for some reason likes these restrictions very much and applies them ubiquitously against many different states. We do not consider this stance constructive," Peskov told reporters, when asked about the threat of new sanctions against Russia.