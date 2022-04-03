UrduPoint.com

Kremlin Says US Pressures All States, Too Few Express Their 'Sovereign Position'

Muhammad Irfan Published April 03, 2022 | 06:30 PM

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 03rd April, 2022) The United States is exercising "terrible pressure" on every state and rare countries could find the strength to express their sovereign position, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said on Sunday.

"Of course, the US is threatening with secondary sanctions. Of course, everyone is under terrible pressure from the US, and not all countries find the strength to clearly define their sovereign position," Peskov told Rossiya 1 broadcaster.

Peskov also noted that in the modern world, the complete isolation of Russia is "technically impossible.

" He added that Europe will have to build a dialogue with Russia despite Washington's wishes.

"Sooner or later we will have to build a dialogue, whether someone across the ocean wants it or not," Peskov said.

He praised Turkey for daring to stand up for what it believes is in its interests despite existing differences with Russia. Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan belongs to "a minority atop the modern political Olympus," the spokesman said.

